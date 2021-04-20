>
Semrush Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:SEMR -0.51%


Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform trusted by 24% of Fortune 500 companies, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 and Semrush will host a corresponding conference call to discuss results at 4:30 p.m. EDT.



Conference Call Details



Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021


Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT


Hosts: Oleg Shchegolev, CEO & Evgeny Fetisov, CFO


Conference ID: 8891105


Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 329-1691


Participant International Dial-In Number: (236) 714-3944



Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the conference. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.semrush.com%2F.[/url]



An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.



About Semrush Holdings, Inc.



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006156/en/


