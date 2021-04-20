Biomea Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) ( BMEA), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock were offered by Biomea. Biomea’s common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol “BMEA.” The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Biomea, were $153.0 million. In addition, Biomea has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

