Cardlytics Announces Timing of Its First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

April 20, 2021 | About: CDLX -2.77%

ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., ( CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, today announced that its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at (877) 407-3982 (domestic) or (201) 493-6780 (international). The conference ID number is 13719188. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on May 11, 2021 at (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13719188.

About Cardlytics
Cardlytics ( CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Austin and Visakhapatnam. In March 2021, Cardlytics acquired Dosh, a transaction-based advertising platform, and has entered into a definitive agreements to acquire Bridg, a customer data platform. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:
Angie Amberg
Cardlytics, Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
William Maina
ICR, Inc.
(646) 277-1236
[email protected]

