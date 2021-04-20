>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Benefitfocus Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

April 20, 2021 | About: BNFT -0.65%

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. ( BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits platform and services provider, today announced it will report its first quarter 2021 results after U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

In conjunction with the company’s first quarter 2021 announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until May 11, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13718530.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Source: Benefitfocus, Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc.
843-981-8898
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Patti Leahy
843-981-8899
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyMDI5NyM0MTMwMTAwIzIwMjczOTA=
7d59b7ea-c211-4511-811e-375180c8e1ee

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)