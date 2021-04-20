KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

ABOUT KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.A conference call to discuss KKR’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0312 (U.S. callers) or +1 (201) 389-0899 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.kkr.com%2Fevents-presentations%2F[/url]. A slide presentation containing supplemental commentary will be referenced on the call and may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KKR’s website beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at [url="]www.kkr.com[/url] and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005809/en/