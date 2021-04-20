>
New York Mortgage Trust 2021 First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled For Friday, May 7, 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: NYMT -1.36%

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. ( NYMT) (the “Company”) is scheduled to report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 after the close of market on May 6, 2021. New York Mortgage Trust's executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Friday, May 7, 2021. The conference call dial-in number is 877-312-8806.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nymtrust.com. Please allow extra time, prior to the call, to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 855-859-2056. The conference ID number is 9058197. The replay will be available until Friday, May 14, 2021.

About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

CONTACT:AT THE COMPANY
Mari Nitta
Investor Relations
Phone: (646) 795-4066
Email: [email protected]
