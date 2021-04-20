>
OceanFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

April 20, 2021 | About: OCFC -2.62%

RED BANK, N.J., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OCFC”), (the “Company”), announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4375 per share for every depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock, payable on May 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 30, 2021.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Fitzpatrick
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7506
Email: [email protected]

