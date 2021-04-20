>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Evergy to Conduct 2021 Shareholders Meeting Online

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:EVRG +2.48%


On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) will conduct its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Due to public health circumstances and the need to protect the safety of our shareholders and employees, the annual shareholder meeting will be conducted virtually. The meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central) and can be accessed at [url="]www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FEVRG2021[/url]. To participate, all shareholders must enter the control number found on their proxy cards or voting instruction forms. At the meeting, shareholders will vote to elect 13 members of the Board of Directors and other business matters set forth in the notice of the meeting.



Event:



Evergy 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders







Date:



May 4, 2021







Time:



11 a.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Central)







Access:



[url="]%3Cb%3Ewww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FEVRG2021%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]



About Evergy, Inc.



Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), provides clean, safe and reliable energy to 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The 2018 combination of KCP&L and Westar Energy to form Evergy created a leading energy company that provides value to shareholders and a stronger company for customers.



Evergy’s mission is to empower a better future. Today, half the power supplied to homes and businesses by Evergy comes from emission-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We will continue to innovate and adopt new technologies that give our customers better ways to manage their energy use.



For more information about Evergy, Inc., visit us at [url="]www.evergy.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006103/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)