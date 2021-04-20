>
Pulmonx to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: LUNG -3.77%

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation ( LUNG) (“Pulmonx”), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 614-1518 for domestic callers or (270) 823-1072 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 6696232. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

About Pulmonx Corporation
Pulmonx Corporation ( LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease. The Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform, are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management, are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves, please visit www.MyLungsMyLife.com. For more information on the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Contact
Brian Johnston
Gilmartin Group
[email protected]

