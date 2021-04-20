National Vision Welcomes Roger Francis as Chief Stores Officer, Announces Planned Retirement of Sharon Petitt

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, today announced the selection of Roger Francis as Chief Stores Officer, effective May 3, 2021. Francis will report to Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer, and will oversee operations for more than 1,200 stores across all National Vision brands. He will work closely with the executive team to advance National Vision's mission, vision and growth strategies.

Francis joins National Vision after 18 years with CVS, where he served most recently as Senior Vice President of HealthHUB Retail Operations and was responsible for leading the implementation of an innovative store format and services, delivering a transformed consumer health experience. Prior to this role, Francis was a critical part of the Retail Leadership Team and led operations for more than 1,000 CVS locations with over 19,000 associates across nine states and the District of Columbia, generating approximately four to five times the annual sales of National Vision."I'm thrilled to announce that Roger will be joining National Vision to play an important role in our leadership team. We were impressed with his multi-year, multi-role track record of consistent success in retail healthcare, and his focus on developing strong, long-tenured store teams," said Fahs. "As National Vision looks towards the role retail health and technology can play in the future of healthcare, we look forward to tapping into Roger's expertise from his parallel experiences in transforming retail pharmacy."Francis said, "I began my retail career as a pharmacist. Supporting the customer retail experience in connection to a healthcare provider is a core career passion. I am excited to join the incredible National Vision team and have the chance to explore opportunities to support and grow the patient and customer experience in the optical environment.”Francis will succeed Sharon Petitt, Senior Vice President, Head of Store Operations, who is retiring on July 1, 2021, after 40 years of distinguished service in the optical industry.Petitt joined America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses in 1996. "It is no exaggeration to say that Sharon transformed National Vision," said Fahs. "Sharon's leadership and operational improvements made America's Best a highly desirable acquisition in 2005, and the success of the merger literally saved National Vision. On behalf of everyone at National Vision, and the thousands of associates and millions of customers who have had a better experience in our stores because of her efforts over the past 25 years, we all owe Sharon a great debt of gratitude."National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. 