Silk Road Medical to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: SILK +3.09%

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. ( SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2021 after market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 883-3861 for domestic callers or (574) 990-9820 for international callers, using conference ID: 9973707. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.silkroadmed.com/.

About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc. ( SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company’s flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

