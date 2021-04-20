>
Marketwired
Articles 

Radius Health to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Live Webcast on Friday, May 7, 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: RDUS +1.22%

BOSTON, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health ( RDUS) announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results on Friday, May 7, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the results and provide a company update.

Conference Call Information:
Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 323-7965
International Dial-In Number: (346) 406-0961
Conference ID: 3363277
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x2uo3odi

A replay of the conference call will be available on May 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET and live audio webcast of the call will be archived on the Company's website for ninety days. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 U.S. or (404) 537-3406 for International, using conference ID number 3363277. The live audio webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website, https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations. The full text of the announcement and financial results will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Radius

Radius is a commercialized biopharmaceutical company committed to serving patients with unmet medical needs in endocrinology and other therapeutic areas. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple endocrine and metabolic orphan diseases, initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome.

Investor & Media Relations Contact:
Ethan Holdaway
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (617) 583-2017

