>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Parker to Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings on April 29th; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern

April 20, 2021 | About: PH -1.69%

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 29, 2021, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time. During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2021 third quarter results and respond to questions from institutional investors and security analysts. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Parker's investor website at www.phstock.com with an accompanying slide presentation. The webcast will be archived on the site for one year and available for replay later that day.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

ti?nf=ODIyMDMyMCM0MTMwMDQ4IzIwMDkzMzg=
d19da01f-f4c4-4384-8301-ea47b1604797
Contact:
Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
[email protected]
Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
[email protected]

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)