Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for the First Quarter of 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: XCNQ:TRUL -3.42% OTCPK:TCNNF -5.52% OTCPK:TCNNF -5.52%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, April 20, 2021

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, before markets open. Following the earnings release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results.

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-231-8191 or 1-647-427-7450, conference ID: 4880609. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until May 20, 2021. To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the encore code 4880609.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1456168&tp_key=12329b312c

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days by clicking the link above.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded dispensaries throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve is also a licensed operator in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-announces-release-date-conference-call-and-webcast-for-the-first-quarter-of-2021-301273126.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.


