Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports First Quarter Results

HOULTON, Maine, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has announced first-quarter earnings of $2.37 million, or $0.72 per common share.

Total Assets reached $941.4 million on March 31, 2021. This was an increase of $4.4 million over year-end and $37.7 million over the first quarter of 2020.

"The first quarter of 2021 has begun positively," said Jon J. Prescott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were pleased to assist customers during the first quarter of 2021 to access $21.2 million of second round [Paycheck Protection Program] PPP loans."

Prescott added that 2021 marks our 103rd year as a local community bank helping our friends and neighbors reach their financial goals.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $941 million in assets and 16 banking offices that serve Aroostook, Penobscot, and Cumberland counties. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2020, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the third year in a row. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

