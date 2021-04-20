>
SM Energy Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Call

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:SM -4.42%

PR Newswire

DENVER, April 20, 2021

DENVER, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results after market on April 29, 2021. See schedule below:

April 29, 2021 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussion of the first quarter 2021 financial and operating results, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com.

April 30, 2021 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the first quarter 2021 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. In order to join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until May 7, 2021.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected], 303-864-2507

Jeremy Kline, [email protected], 303-863-4313

SM Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-schedules-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-call-301273091.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company


