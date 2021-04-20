>
TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:TTI

PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 20, 2021

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:NYSE:TTI) announced today that it will release first quarter 2021 results before the opening of the market on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Following the release, TETRA will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, President and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host the call.

TETRA invites you to listen to the conference call by calling the toll-free phone number 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast and may be accessed through the Company's website at www.tetratec.com. The news release will be available on the Company's website prior to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 conference number 10155551, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through the Company's website for thirty days following the conference call.

Company Overview

TETRA is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, and production well testing. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/TETRA Technologies, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-announces-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-301273135.html

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.


