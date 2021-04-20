BIT Mining Limited Announces Trading of ADSs under New English Name and New Ticker Symbol

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining Limited" or the "Company"), a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, today announced that its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing the right to receive ten (10) Class A ordinary shares with par value of US$0.00005 per share of the Company, began trading under the Company's new English name, "BIT Mining Limited", and its new ticker symbol, "BTCM", effective at the opening of trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 (U.S. Eastern Daylight Time).

About BIT Mining Limited

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Since announcing its entry into the industry in December 2020, the Company has: (i) purchased and deployed bitcoin mining machines with a theoretical hash rate capacity of approximately 1,031.5 PH/s; (ii) acquired three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW, by purchasing a controlling stake in Loto Interactive Limited (HKEX:08198); and (iii) acquired the entire mining pool business of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Company operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com. The Company has also entered into a definitive agreement with Bee Computing (HK) Limited, a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, in order to help sustain the Company's continued growth. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) was formerly known as 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI), an online sports lottery service provider in China.

Safe Harbor Statements

