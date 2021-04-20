Tripadvisor to Host First Quarter 2021 Conference Call on May 7, 2021

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that it will audiocast a conference call on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions regarding its financial results and management's published remarks. After the close of market trading on Thursday, May 6, 2021, Tripadvisor will issue a press release reporting results and will simultaneously publish management's prepared remarks, which may include certain forward-looking information, at ir.tripadvisor.com.

The details of the live conference call audiocast and replay are as follows:

What: Tripadvisor First Quarter 2021 Conference Call When: Friday, May 7, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: (877) 224-9081, domestic

(224) 357-2223, international Replay: (855) 859-2056, passcode 4196145, domestic

(404) 537-3406, passcode 4196145, international Webcast: http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations (live and replay)

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 884 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 49 markets and 28 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.bookatable.co.uk, and www.delinski.com), www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, December 2020

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log file

