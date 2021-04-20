>
Zillow Group to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results May 4

April 20, 2021

Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, April 20, 2021

SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced that its first quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Zillow Group logo, April 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Information about Zillow Group's financial results, including a link to the live webcast and recorded replay, will be made available on the company's Investor Relations website at: https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Please register in advance to access the live conference call at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10155301/e727098685 to receive emailed instructions. This pre-registration process is designed to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

For more information about Zillow Group please visit https://investors.zillowgroup.com.

About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most-visited real estate website in the U.S., Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

(ZFIN)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zillow-group-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-results-may-4-301273087.html

SOURCE Zillow Group, Inc.


