>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

SiriusPoint Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:SPNT -1.23%

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 20, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") today announced that it is planning to release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 10, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) and asking for the SiriusPoint Ltd. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13718243. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on May 25, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.siriuspt.com. The online replay will be available on the Company's website immediately following the call.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SiriusPoint) is a top 20 global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We write a global portfolio of Accident and Health, Property, Liability and Specialty business, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

Source: SiriusPoint Ltd.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Clare Kerrigan, SiriusPoint
[email protected]
+44 7970 685959

Media
Sarah Hills, Rein4ce
[email protected]
+44 7718882011

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriuspoint-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-301273112.html

SOURCE SiriusPoint Ltd.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)