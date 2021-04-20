>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

TrueCar to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 6

April 20, 2021 | About: NAS:TRUE -6.61%

PR Newswire

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 20, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ: TRUE) will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021, following the close of market.

TrueCar, Inc. Logo

Mike Darrow, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jantoon Reigersman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com.

TrueCar First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Dial-In: 1-888-428-7458 (domestic); 1-862-298-0702 (international)

Webcast: Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from Thursday, May 6, 2021 until Thursday, May 13, 2021 until 7 p.m. Eastern Time, by dialing 1-888-539-4649 (domestic) or 1-754-333-7735 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 155575.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com.

About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-to-announce-first-quarter-financial-results-on-may-6-301273016.html

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)