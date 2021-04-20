Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Executive VP and CFO Robert Crisci Sold $2.5 million of Shares

Executive VP and CFO of Roper Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Crisci (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of ROP on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $422.83 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Roper Technologies Inc is a diversified technology company. The firm offers industrial pumps, water meters, sensors, valves, control systems, highway tolling systems and SaaS brokerage for freight and food markets, digital imaging, and software systems. Roper Technologies Inc has a market cap of $44.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $426.550000 with a P/E ratio of 47.51 and P/S ratio of 8.17. The dividend yield of Roper Technologies Inc stocks is 0.51%. Roper Technologies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Roper Technologies Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP and CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of ROP stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $422.83. The price of the stock has increased by 0.88% since.

