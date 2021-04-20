>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Executive VP and CFO Robert Crisci Sold $2.5 million of Shares

April 20, 2021 | About: ROP +0.26%

Executive VP and CFO of Roper Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Crisci (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of ROP on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $422.83 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Roper Technologies Inc is a diversified technology company. The firm offers industrial pumps, water meters, sensors, valves, control systems, highway tolling systems and SaaS brokerage for freight and food markets, digital imaging, and software systems. Roper Technologies Inc has a market cap of $44.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $426.550000 with a P/E ratio of 47.51 and P/S ratio of 8.17. The dividend yield of Roper Technologies Inc stocks is 0.51%. Roper Technologies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Roper Technologies Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive VP and CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of ROP stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $422.83. The price of the stock has increased by 0.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ROP, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)