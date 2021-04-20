>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Five9 Inc (FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sold $2.2 million of Shares

April 20, 2021 | About: FIVN -1.15%

CFO of Five9 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barry Zwarenstein (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of FIVN on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $176.52 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Five9 Inc provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company is engaged in providing research, development and client support services for contact centers. Five9 Inc has a market cap of $11.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $172.520000 with and P/S ratio of 25.51.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Rowan M Trollope sold 6,000 shares of FIVN stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $163.6. The price of the stock has increased by 5.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of FIVN stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $176.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FIVN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)