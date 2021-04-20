Five9 Inc (FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sold $2.2 million of Shares

CFO of Five9 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barry Zwarenstein (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of FIVN on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $176.52 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Five9 Inc provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company is engaged in providing research, development and client support services for contact centers. Five9 Inc has a market cap of $11.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $172.520000 with and P/S ratio of 25.51.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Rowan M Trollope sold 6,000 shares of FIVN stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $163.6. The price of the stock has increased by 5.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of FIVN stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $176.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.

