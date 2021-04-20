>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Executive Vice President & COO Glenn Coleman Sold $1.8 million of Shares

April 20, 2021 | About: IART -0.12%

Executive Vice President & COO of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Coleman (insider trades) sold 25,658 shares of IART on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $71.5 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is engaged in development, manufacturing, and marketing of product lines from its technology for applications ranging from burn and deep tissue wounds to repair of dura mater in the brain to repair of nerve and tendon. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a market cap of $6.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.730000 with a P/E ratio of 46.13 and P/S ratio of 4.52. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.60% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President & COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of IART stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $71.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.72% since.
  • Executive Vice President & COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of IART stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $70.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.16% since.
  • Executive Vice President &CHRO Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of IART stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 3.9% since.
  • Executive Vice President & COO Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of IART stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 3.9% since.
  • Executive Vice President & COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of IART stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $68.5. The price of the stock has increased by 6.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IART, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)