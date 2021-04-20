>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Granite Awarded Rail Yard Construction Project in Central California

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:GVA -3.42%


Granite (NYSE:NYSE:GVA) has been awarded the Intermodal Ethanol Transfer Facility project by Eco-Energy Distribution in Stockton, California. The contract award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s first quarter 2021 backlog.



The project will establish a new rail yard on 17 acres in the Port of Stockton to accommodate 108 rail cars for the Eco-Energy Intermodal Ethanol Transfer Facility. The scope of work includes the construction of mechanical, electrical, and fire protection systems; support facilities; a 2,400-square-foot pre-engineered metal administration building; and stormwater controls, as well as civil site improvements. Granite will self-perform the demolition, grading, storm drain construction, and concrete and paving work.



“This project will be our third at the Port of Stockton in four years,” said Granite Territory Manager Marc Almassy. “Our diverse portfolio, including industrial, rail, and structural concrete, sets us apart from the local competition and makes us a good fit for opportunities at the Port.”



Granite’s French Camp and Vernalis facilities in San Joaquin County, California, will supply the aggregates and hot mix asphalt for the project.



Construction is underway and is expected to be completed by February 2022.



About Granite



Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit [url="]graniteconstruction.com[/url], and connect with Granite on [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url], and [url="]Instagram[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006084/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)