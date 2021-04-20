LifeSteps Financial, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Vanguard Utilities ETF

Investment company LifeSteps Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LifeSteps Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, LifeSteps Financial, Inc. owns 84 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MINT,

MINT, Added Positions: AAPL, SCHO, XLK, IJR, QQQ, SCHM, SCHD, FHLC, IYT, MSFT, HD, LUV, JPM, MA, ABBV, AMZN, NVDA, DIS, IWM, WMT, SCHB, BA, SRE, VWO, MELI, AMGN,

AAPL, SCHO, XLK, IJR, QQQ, SCHM, SCHD, FHLC, IYT, MSFT, HD, LUV, JPM, MA, ABBV, AMZN, NVDA, DIS, IWM, WMT, SCHB, BA, SRE, VWO, MELI, AMGN, Reduced Positions: SPTS, SDY, VYM, IJH, VHT, TSLA, CVX, VUG, BSV, PFE, VZ, XOM, VNQ, FB, SCHH, CAT, XLF, ABT, V, SCHA, T,

SPTS, SDY, VYM, IJH, VHT, TSLA, CVX, VUG, BSV, PFE, VZ, XOM, VNQ, FB, SCHH, CAT, XLF, ABT, V, SCHA, T, Sold Out: VPU,

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 41,466 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 44,770 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,967 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.55% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 246,446 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,709 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 64,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 65,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 34.52%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $140.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 184.12%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.61%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 23,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35.