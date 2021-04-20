Capital Insight Partners, Llc Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bon

Investment company Capital Insight Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amerco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Insight Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Capital Insight Partners, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IGIB, PCRX, LLY, IJH,

IGIB, PCRX, LLY, IJH, Added Positions: IGSB, XLB, XLRE, PFE, IVV, SHY, BND, CLS, VTEB, CHE, SCHP, VNQI, IGF, SCHC, NDSN, FDS, EW, MCO, MANH, PEP, UL, CL, CCOI, CASY, VO, XLE, AOR, BAM, FIS, FCN, HD, JNJ, UNH, IWD, MDT, VNQ, NVO, ORCL, PGR, SCHA, IXUS, XYL, RSG, IFGL, GII, VZ, BNDX, WSO, YUMC, GDDY, BABA, DIS,

IGSB, XLB, XLRE, PFE, IVV, SHY, BND, CLS, VTEB, CHE, SCHP, VNQI, IGF, SCHC, NDSN, FDS, EW, MCO, MANH, PEP, UL, CL, CCOI, CASY, VO, XLE, AOR, BAM, FIS, FCN, HD, JNJ, UNH, IWD, MDT, VNQ, NVO, ORCL, PGR, SCHA, IXUS, XYL, RSG, IFGL, GII, VZ, BNDX, WSO, YUMC, GDDY, BABA, DIS, Reduced Positions: LQD, SUB, BSV, AGG, VCSH, AAPL, XLY, MUB, HON, SCHH, MMM, VTI, TREX, MA, HDB, XLK, VMBS, SPY, NEE, GOOGL, MSFT, PHG, ICE, NKE, VDE, TFC, IT, SCHO, SCHM, TSM, USB, CMCSA, FLOT, UPS, AOA, KO, XLI,

LQD, SUB, BSV, AGG, VCSH, AAPL, XLY, MUB, HON, SCHH, MMM, VTI, TREX, MA, HDB, XLK, VMBS, SPY, NEE, GOOGL, MSFT, PHG, ICE, NKE, VDE, TFC, IT, SCHO, SCHM, TSM, USB, CMCSA, FLOT, UPS, AOA, KO, XLI, Sold Out: UHAL, RP, USMV, SJW,

For the details of CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+insight+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 401,311 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 254,219 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 189,344 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.86% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,774 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 85,264 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.83%

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 254,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $190.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 74.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 189,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 74,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 39.54%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Celestica Inc by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 186,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $444.7 and $619.41, with an estimated average price of $531.48.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in SJW Group. The sale prices were between $58.81 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $65.32.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 80.92%. The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.44%. Capital Insight Partners, Llc still held 16,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 89.55%. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Capital Insight Partners, Llc still held 4,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.59%. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Capital Insight Partners, Llc still held 90,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.33%. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Capital Insight Partners, Llc still held 74,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 36.3%. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Capital Insight Partners, Llc still held 13,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.62%. The sale prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Capital Insight Partners, Llc still held 3,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.