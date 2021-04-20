Pacific Financial Group Inc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, ARK Innovation ETF

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Pacific Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Rockwell Automation Inc, sells SPDR Retail ETF, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Pacific Financial Group Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VIG, SCHD, ROK, TDIV, SPSM, IVOL,
- Added Positions: VOO, SPYV, XLB, SHY, SPIB, ITB, IEI, IVV, IEF, IJH, IVE, VGSH, IWD, VEA, AGZ, HYG, VUG, GOVT, MBB, SHV, VTV, IJJ, BLV, VB, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: JKG, IVW, GSLC, VONG, SPY, VV, VTI, AGG, IWM, MDY, IJS, DIA, BSV, IWS, IWF, VMBS,
- Sold Out: XRT, ARKK,
For the details of PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 31,471 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.07%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 95,282 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,778 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 130,950 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 199,438 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.65%
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $263.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.07%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $378.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 31,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 61.65%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 199,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.
