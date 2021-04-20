Bangor Savings Bank Buys Alphabet Inc, Fastenal Co, Facebook Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc

Bangor, ME, based Investment company Bangor Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Fastenal Co, Facebook Inc, Regions Financial Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells ViacomCBS Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bangor Savings Bank. As of 2021Q1, Bangor Savings Bank owns 186 stocks with a total value of $828 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Bangor Savings Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bangor+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 224,028 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,247,836 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.46% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 450,703 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.42% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 575,225 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.83% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 635,996 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86. The stock is now traded at around $207.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 454.40%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2293.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 43.56%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $302.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $109.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $140.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $171.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.