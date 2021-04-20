Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc Buys Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Astec Industries Inc, CSX Corp, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Astec Industries Inc, CSX Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc owns 480 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ASTE, CSX, JNJ, MLM, IQLT, SHY, SCHM, BMY, DHR, QTEC, IVZ, IWF, KMB, LRCX, NVO, PANW, QRVO, SYK, UNH, VIG, V, T, BAC, CVX, EPC, QDF, BEN, GS, DVYE, IYE, LLY, QS, XLE, SHOP, SDY, TMO, TSN, VZ, WABC, ZBRA, MO, AMAT, CZR, UTF, XOM, FISV, GILD, GGG, HE, IMKTA, IBM, EWL, IWC, SOXX, SCZ, IWM, IWB, J, KSU, LIN, LUMN, NSC, QCOM, SCHH, SCHV, XLK, SNA, SO, DIA, JNK, XHB, TSM, HQH, TT, BND, VXUS, APD, AXP, AMT, ABC, ADI, BUD, ASML, B, HRB, BSX, AVGO, CDK, CDW, CNC, CHTR, CTSH, CMCSA, ED, FLGE, CMI, EMN, ETN, EW, EQNR, FRT, FDX, FTV, LIT, HDB, HPE, HPQ, HII, ICLR, ICE, BSCL, BSCM, IAU, EEMA, EZU, MBB, IBB, MUB, EEM, MTUM, KR, LW, LDOS, LBRDK, LSXMK, MS, NEE, NVS, ODFL, PH, PM, PGR, PSTG, RTX, RIO, RCL, CRM, SNY, SAP, SCHO, SCHB, XLY, XLF, SHW, GLD, FEZ, SLYG, SJNK, SLYV, XPH, SPOT, STLD, SNPS, TFX, TRI, VOO, VGK, VT, VEU, VSS, VYMI, VHT, VTRS, WBA, WST, WY, EZM, YUM, YUMC, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, ASIX, AFL, A, ALK, ALC, BABA, AEE, AWK, AME, ANTM, ATR, APTV, ADM, AZN, ADSK, AVY, AVA, BAX, BIIB, BKNG, BAH, BWXT, CGC, KMX, CERN, CRL, CB, CI, C, CTXS, CMLF, CMA, CMC, GLW, CTVA, CR, CRSP, CUBE, DE, DELL, DMRC, DLR, DISCA, DG, DPZ, DOV, DOW, DUK, DD, EGBN, EA, EME, ENR, EVRG, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FAF, FLT, FCX, AJG, GD, GIS, GM, GPC, GBX, THG, HAS, HCA, HUM, H, ITW, INFY, IR, INSG, IP, INTU, ISRG, SPLV, IGSB, IYH, IGV, IWV, JCI, KNX, LHX, LANC, LBRDA, FWONA, LSXMA, BATRA, FWONK, BATRK, LTRPA, LNC, LGF.B, LOW, MTB, MGLN, MMS, MET, MNST, MCO, MSI, NDAQ, NFLX, NI, NWN, NUE, NVR, NXPI, OLLI, OMC, ON, OTIS, PENN, PRSP, RCS, POR, PPG, PLD, PRU, QRTEA, REGN, RSG, REZI, ROP, RPM, SPGI, SCHR, SAIC, XLV, XLI, XLRE, NOW, SPG, SWKS, AOS, SON, LUV, SPSB, SPIB, SPTS, SUI, SNDL, TMUS, TDOC, TSLA, TJX, TY, TFC, UGI, UA, UNP, USO, GDXJ, GDX, VEA, VGT, VRTX, VIAC, VSTO, VMW, VNT, WEC, WDC, WMB, XEL, XLNX, ZBH, ZION, ZM,

REYN, SCHZ, INTC, SCHE, BA, CSCO, CME, MSM, VUG, VPG, ALLE, QQQ, SPY, Reduced Positions: SCHD, AGG, AAPL, WOOD, SCHF, GVI, SCHX, TROW, ACN, BLK, DIS, SWK, CAT, UPS, CWI, GNRC, CLX, PAYX, MCK, MMC, TLH, SHYG, PFF, WFC, EMR, EBAY, SBUX, DEO, MDT, MCD, LH, KHC, ROK, ISTB, GOOG, ORCL, UL, SYY, PYPL, SCHW, ADP, KO, WM, GOOGL, ABT, STT, MU, K, CL, BRK.B, CVS, VLUE, FICO, HON, HD, HBI, INT, VTI, USB, FHI, DVY, QUAL, SSD, IEFA, IDU, MRK,

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 644,436 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,476 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD) - 197,220 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 138,242 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 97,642 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Astec Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.76 and $77.23, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $75.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $166.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $344.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc by 106.42%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $31.48, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.