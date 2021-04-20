>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Canal Capital Management, LLC Buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

April 20, 2021 | About: LQD +0.19% JNK -0.18% EMB -0.25% BP -2.09% TQQQ -2.19% LMT -1.12% NEP -3.21% SDS +1.43% GOOG -0.38% ASML -2.09% CAT -2.05% CSQ -0.82%

Investment company Canal Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BP PLC, sells Dominion Energy Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Canal Capital Management, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canal Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canal+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Canal Capital Management, LLC
  1. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 226,035 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,294 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,515 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 60,934 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.45%
  5. WestRock Co (WRK) - 119,224 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $71.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 34,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 57,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2293.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $616.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $227.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.17 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 158.07%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 95.47%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 177.87%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 116,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Canal Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Canal Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Canal Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Canal Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Canal Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)