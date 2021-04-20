Canal Capital Management, LLC Buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Investment company Canal Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BP PLC, sells Dominion Energy Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Canal Capital Management, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NEP, SDS, ASML, CAT, CSQ, GOOG, MKL, MCD, NVTA,
- Added Positions: LQD, JNK, EMB, BP, TQQQ, LMT, MO, SHOP, V, PYPL, NVS, ISRG, INTU, PM, SPOT, BMY, BABA, ADBE, SUI, BNDX, INVH, TOTL, BND, JNJ, AMZN, AMT, SRLN, AVGO, PANW, JD, IGSB, CSCO, SBUX, ARKK, UPS, MSFT, PBW, ROKU, VRTX, KO, NVDA, TFC, VNQ, AGG, SQ, VLO, UL, EXAS, ILMN, DOW, TSLA, RTX, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: D, IJR, VEA, GBIL, IJH, ARKG, AUB, GS, JPM, WRK, TGT, MA, SDY, GOOGL, PG, AOA, MINT, SPDW, ALGN, OMI, DIS, VZ, SPY, NSC, XOM, T,
- Sold Out: XLE, XLP, GSBD,
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 226,035 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,294 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,515 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 60,934 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.45%
- WestRock Co (WRK) - 119,224 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $71.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 34,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 57,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2293.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $616.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 359 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $227.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 959 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.17 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 158.07%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 95.47%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 177.87%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BP PLC (BP)
Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 116,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)
Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71.
