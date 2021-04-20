Aries Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Editas Medicine Inc, Plug Power Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc

Investment company Aries Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Accenture PLC, Union Pacific Corp, sells Editas Medicine Inc, Plug Power Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Invitae Corp, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aries Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Aries Wealth Management owns 174 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RSP, SHW, ORLY, FSK, CHD, CAG, XLC, TOT, HIG, NWN, GS, FRC, HZNP, CCK, ALL, GIS, QS, MO,

RSP, SHW, ORLY, FSK, CHD, CAG, XLC, TOT, HIG, NWN, GS, FRC, HZNP, CCK, ALL, GIS, QS, MO, Added Positions: BIV, IGSB, V, EFA, ACN, UNP, NEE, AAPL, JPST, HD, JPM, VTIP, ABT, MSFT, UNH, VOO, AMZN, LIN, ABBV, TXN, TMO, MMC, NKE, VB, VWO, LLY, ISRG, VO, GLD, BRK.B, NVDA, DIS, WM, FLRN, VCSH, PEP, STZ, GOOGL, KO, CB, ADP, AZN, RTX, ECL, TOTL, XLF, VEU, BND, PG, MRK, EEM, AMT, NXPI, D, ITW, MDLZ, VIG, XLK, SBUX, ZNGA, BLK, CTSH, COST, DEO, FDX, LOW, UPS, WMT, TMUS, EEMV, TJX, DHR, OPK, XLE, BDX, AXP, XLY,

SPTS, ADBE, SPLV, SDY, VZ, VUG, T, SPY, BSV, CL, MDT, PFE, TD, ZBH, CAT, KKR, FB, CI, CVX, FLNT, BMY, CVS, CHKP, CMCSA, TRV, HXL, Sold Out: EDIT, PLUG, AEP, NVTA, GAB, AMC,

For the details of Aries Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aries+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 476,110 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,173 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,279 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 35,653 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 29,136 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $267.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $145.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $536.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.34 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 94.49%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 52.99%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 61.43%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 86.99%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $396.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.53.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61.