Defender Capital, LLC. Buys Danaher Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Fortive Corp, Sells Staar Surgical Co, Apple Inc, Fitbit Inc

Investment company Defender Capital, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Danaher Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Fortive Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, sells Staar Surgical Co, Apple Inc, Fitbit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Defender Capital, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Defender Capital, LLC. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Defender Capital, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/defender+capital%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 779,171 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.76% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 156,433 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.38% Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 317,585 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.08% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 128,947 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) - 236,369 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.41%

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in OncoCyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 604,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Palatin Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.68 and $1.25, with an estimated average price of $0.85. The stock is now traded at around $0.553400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Itamar Medical Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.51 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $77.76. The stock is now traded at around $68.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 156,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 81.54%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $371.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 48,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 293,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 131.61%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 173,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 41.34%. The purchase prices were between $116.85 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $156.52. The stock is now traded at around $150.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 87,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in American Well Corp by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 134,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.