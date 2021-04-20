Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGGY, XLF, DXJ, XLB, XLE,

AGGY, XLF, DXJ, XLB, XLE, Added Positions: SPSM, SPTM, SPYG, XLK, QQQ, ITE, DGRW, XLC, GMF, SPIB, BRK.B,

SPSM, SPTM, SPYG, XLK, QQQ, ITE, DGRW, XLC, GMF, SPIB, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: SPLV, XLV, MBG, XLI,

For the details of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leicht+financial+planning+%26+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 427,454 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.26% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 408,041 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.73% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 227,418 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 78,356 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29% (ITE) - 285,705 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 132,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 153,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 74,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 44,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 65,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.73%. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.8%. The holding were 408,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 30.26%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 427,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.