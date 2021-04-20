Lountzis Asset Management, Llc Buys Duke Energy Corp, DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, American Express Co, Novo Nordisk A/S

Investment company Lountzis Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, DNP Select Income Fund Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, American Express Co, Novo Nordisk A/S, Dillard's Capital Trust I during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lountzis Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Lountzis Asset Management, Llc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DUK, DNP,

DUK, DNP, Added Positions: AMRS,

AMRS, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, ZTS, PGR, USB, BRO, WFC, MLM, BK, LOW, FRFHF, VFC,

BRK.B, ZTS, PGR, USB, BRO, WFC, MLM, BK, LOW, FRFHF, VFC, Sold Out: BRK.A, AXP, NVO, DDT.PFD,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 156,519 shares, 26.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 111,550 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 201,464 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 260,030 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 99,032 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dillard's Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.5.