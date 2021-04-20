Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, ARK Innovation ETF, Global Payments Inc

Investment company Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, ARK Innovation ETF, Global Payments Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. owns 459 stocks with a total value of $977 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TIP, CWB, FXO, GM, SPTS, ABNB, PLTR, GNRC, ROBO, KBWB, FCX, LNG, MCHI, RTLR, AGCO, ROST, EWBC, KKR, RHP, WFC, VDE, SANW, SNOW, RUN, EBND, JKH, IDV, FXG, CAG, TFI, KRE, MJ, VLUE, SRE, MDIV, HYG, PTON, IGOV, BLL, WCN, VMBS, CASY, AKAM, SLY, ETSY, SPTM, XHE, DTE, SAIC, MAS, NEAR, NAKD,
- Added Positions: SPMD, DLN, SPSM, SPAB, SPDW, INTC, VCIT, CAT, RDVY, SPLG, VTV, XSLV, SPEM, VB, QCLN, JPM, TSM, ABBV, BX, BEPC, ACWI, SCCO, TAN, ITOT, SWN, CVX, XPO, C, IJR, MUB, PFE, CROX, EMB, XLF, SPYG, FISV, EEM, LOW, NEE, XLE, VTI, MMM, BA, EMLP, SHYG, MSFT, DIA, SPY, ARKW, IWS, SRLN, HYD, VV, VT, ENB, EXAS, FMB, SIL, HD, IGIB, EFA, JPST, ORCL, PAAS, XLI, JNK, HYMB, UNH, APD, MO, BTG, BXP, AVGO, CFG, KO, DECK, ET, ENPH, FIS, FPE, FIXD, BEN, GSK, RSP, PBW, IEMG, IEFA, HEFA, MBB, IWD, IWO, IWM, IVE, IJJ, JNJ, LMT, MPW, PEP, PPG, PPL, PG, PLD, CRM, SCHO, SCHB, XLY, XLB, SHLX, SPG, SPSB, SLYG, XOP, BIL, TAK, TMO, VO, VEU, WTI, YUM, ACN, ALL, GOOG, AMT, AME, AMAT, ARKG, ADP, BCS, BRK.B, CMI, DNP, EMR, ES, FAST, GAB, PEAK, IBM, IAU, IUSV, AOR, IWN, IWP, DVY, LITE, MAR, MGEE, NUE, PM, PSX, O, RVT, XLRE, LUV, XSD, TMUS, BNDX, VWO, VAW, DGRW,
- Reduced Positions: VONG, ARKK, FTCS, GPN, AMZN, COST, MBG, GLD, BAC, VSDA, V, XLP, ZM, QQQ, DIS, NTR, AZN, USMV, TSLA, VOT, AGG, ONEQ, LLY, NBB, NVDA, GSLC, IVW, DE, MRK, XLV, VUG, WMT, GOOGL, EQX, IJH, MORN, NFLX, SCHE, ITE, VIG, PYPL, ROKU, BND, CSCO, STZ, FB, TLT, EFG, IGV, IYW, LULU, SPYV, BABA, FVD, FSKR, GILD, HON, IIPR, SHY, IEF, IWF, IWR, IHI, LRCX, MA, MRNA, NG, NVAX, QCOM, RTX, SCHG, XLC, XLK, NOW, TGT, UBER, UPS, BIV, VBK, CFA, ZTS, ADBE, ADM, T, CL, DHR, DUK, DD, EPD, EXC, FDN, F, PWB, XLG, SLV, IUSG, EFAV, MTUM, IJK, LIN, MDT, NKE, NQP, PBF, MINT, PNC, TROW, SMDV, NOBL, REGL, SCHR, SCHD, SCHX, XLU, SHOP, XSW, SBUX, SNV, TTD, UNP, GDX, VOO, VZ, DON, XEL, ABT, AMD, AEP, AXP, AWK, AMGN, ADSK, BDX, BLK, BMY, CARR, CIM, CI, ED, CTVA, CSX, CVS, DAL, D, DOW, WTRG, FDX, FNX, GE, GIS, QYLD, ITW, IGM, QUAL, IBB, SUB, JCI, MPC, MCD, MCK, MELI, MET, MDLZ, MNST, MS, NOC, OMC, PH, PEG, SCHZ, SWKS, SO, ACIM, SLYV, KOMP, SWK, TD, TRV, USB, VFC, VLO, VOE, VBR, VTEB, VTR, WM, WEC, WELL, DTD,
- Sold Out: LGND, APO, OIH, MOS, SCHM, DG, LDOS, SCZ, SMAR, PXD, STE, VGLT, FIVE, ADPT, EA, MKTX, TDOC, CBOE, KLAC, SHW, SCHF, HPE, EBS, CF, BIDU, ALGN, GGN,
For the details of GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+valley+advisor+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 797,732 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 362,123 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 239,638 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 387,830 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,880 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 45,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 57,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 54,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $169.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 350.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $46.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 226,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 168.08%. The purchase prices were between $105.55 and $115.24, with an estimated average price of $109.67. The stock is now traded at around $118.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 70,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 449.14%. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 109,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 304.73%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 131,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.99%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 107,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 101.63%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 79,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43.Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71.
