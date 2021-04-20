Legacy Wealth Management, Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Legacy Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Wealth Management, Inc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $749 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVV, VEA,

IVV, VEA, Added Positions: SCHG, SCHM,

SCHG, SCHM, Reduced Positions: SCHK, IWB, IJH, SCHA, IWM, IJR, SCHX, SCHB,

For the details of Legacy Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 948,724 shares, 28.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.82% Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) - 4,718,046 shares, 24.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.52% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 347,398 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 692,708 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,162,487 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%

Legacy Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.