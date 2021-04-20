Legacy Wealth Management, Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Legacy Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Wealth Management, Inc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $749 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IVV, VEA,
- Added Positions: SCHG, SCHM,
- Reduced Positions: SCHK, IWB, IJH, SCHA, IWM, IJR, SCHX, SCHB,
For the details of Legacy Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Wealth Management, Inc
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 948,724 shares, 28.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.82%
- Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) - 4,718,046 shares, 24.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.52%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 347,398 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 692,708 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,162,487 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
Legacy Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Legacy Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Wealth Management, Inc. Also check out:
1. Legacy Wealth Management, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Wealth Management, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Wealth Management, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Wealth Management, Inc keeps buying