Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, BTC iSh

Investment company Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NEAR, IEI, EMB, ESGU, SUSC, SUSB, NUHY, KHC, RTX,
- Added Positions: IGLB, ITOT, VIG, SCZ, IJR, AGG, IXUS, DOW, OKE, PFE, PSX,
- Reduced Positions: ISTB, IQLT, IEFA, IMTM, SHY, TLT, IEMG, ISCF, IVW, MINT, IGIB, IVE, FLOT, IGSB, IJJ, IJK, FBND, OGS, NI, MRK, UNH, EVRG, VZ, D, BIIB, CWB, EDV, XOM, VTRS, PEG, ORBC, ZTS, MET, MBII, JNJ, JLL, DD, CTVA, BHF,
- Sold Out: USMV, COP, DIS, FB, BRK.B, VIAC, CVS, INGR, FDX, IPG, SEE, VMW, CC,
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 717,312 shares, 19.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 1,021,187 shares, 17.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 1,002,810 shares, 15.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.2%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 194,827 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
- iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 477,337 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.12%
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 184,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 60,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 17,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 466 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 245 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 48 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 339.91%. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 46,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 460.87%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 258 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.Sold Out: The Chemours Co (CC)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6.
