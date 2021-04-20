Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Walmart Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Teladoc Health Inc, Assurant Inc

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Walmart Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Teladoc Health Inc, Assurant Inc, Abiomed Inc, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Capital Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. owns 137 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,738 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,858 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,599 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 28,646 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 64,453 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $114.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 78,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 71.72%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 26,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 120.97%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $210.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $514.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $371.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $104.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.