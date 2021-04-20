First Business Financial Services, Inc. Buys Essential Utilities Inc, Micron Technology Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, Lam Research Corp, KLA Corp

Madison, WI, based Investment company First Business Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Essential Utilities Inc, Micron Technology Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, American Tower Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, Lam Research Corp, KLA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Business Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, First Business Financial Services, Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 870,089 shares, 23.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 286,822 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 367,076 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 515,040 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 813,976 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $376.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $149.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $811.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $302.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.87%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $232.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $252.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 59,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $140.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $381.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 38.53%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32.