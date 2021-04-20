>
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap E

April 20, 2021 | About: WCC -0.82% VCIT +0.15% ESGU -0.63% SHV +0% EFV -2.12% MTUM -0.94% VEA -1.66%

Investment company Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/market+street+wealth+management+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,479 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.75%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 130,998 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.4%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 104,888 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 93,553 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 28,561 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 104,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 93,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 61,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 90,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $170.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 11,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 24,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.












