Private Ocean, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Shopify Inc, Autodesk Inc, The Walt Disney Co

San Rafael, CA, based Investment company Private Ocean, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Shopify Inc, Autodesk Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Charles Schwab Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Ocean, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Private Ocean, LLC owns 563 stocks with a total value of $538 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BRK.B, DVY, IWC, GOOGL, DLS, IUSV, GOOG, EFV, ICLN, GLDM, BPOP, ASND, VLUE, STZ, XLY, IUSG, TECH, XLV, EFG, AGGY, XLP, XLI, PHO, EWC, SCZ, LBRDK, WELL, ABNB, XLF, PZC, DON, UPST, CSB, ACWV, ITRM, DASH, CMPS, CRWD, XMLV, EFAV, FDIS, GDX, IHI, IXN, MTUM, ONEQ, PXQ, UPRO, USMV, VAW, VDC, XLB, XLU, AKAM, VTRS, SKT, SU, R, RAD, DGX, PLUG, OFG, OKE, NVAX, NCR, TXN, MDT, MKL, MAC, LGND, HAE, FBP, ENB, DEO, GLW, AMAT, STAG, HEXO, IIPR, Z, MNNGF, LBRDA, AMC, DOC, GWPH, CONE, RLGY, FNKO, WD5A, DFS, NCA, BTSC, WOR, VOD, VLO, UL, TREX,

BRK.B, DVY, IWC, GOOGL, DLS, IUSV, GOOG, EFV, ICLN, GLDM, BPOP, ASND, VLUE, STZ, XLY, IUSG, TECH, XLV, EFG, AGGY, XLP, XLI, PHO, EWC, SCZ, LBRDK, WELL, ABNB, XLF, PZC, DON, UPST, CSB, ACWV, ITRM, DASH, CMPS, CRWD, XMLV, EFAV, FDIS, GDX, IHI, IXN, MTUM, ONEQ, PXQ, UPRO, USMV, VAW, VDC, XLB, XLU, AKAM, VTRS, SKT, SU, R, RAD, DGX, PLUG, OFG, OKE, NVAX, NCR, TXN, MDT, MKL, MAC, LGND, HAE, FBP, ENB, DEO, GLW, AMAT, STAG, HEXO, IIPR, Z, MNNGF, LBRDA, AMC, DOC, GWPH, CONE, RLGY, FNKO, WD5A, DFS, NCA, BTSC, WOR, VOD, VLO, UL, TREX, Added Positions: QUAL, VCSH, HYMB, VTEB, JNK, SUSB, ESGD, PCY, ESGE, ESGU, ARI, WOOD, IVV, QQQ, VT, IJR, VHT, VTV, TSLA, ANTM, HTGC, VZ, CRM, ORCL, ALK, ALL, FDX, M, CVX, COST, CTVA, DOW, PTON, ARKK, EPD, DUK, DD, IBB, ED, KO, CVS, BIIB, AJG, TQQQ, AMGN, MO, VIG, ADC, T, AES, LOW, PEP, QCOM, INTC, TRV, TTWO, TEF, UNP, MTCH, WAB, WMT, MRO, WIT, DFCO, MA, HD, TWO, V, HSY, TWTR, AAL, NEWR,

QUAL, VCSH, HYMB, VTEB, JNK, SUSB, ESGD, PCY, ESGE, ESGU, ARI, WOOD, IVV, QQQ, VT, IJR, VHT, VTV, TSLA, ANTM, HTGC, VZ, CRM, ORCL, ALK, ALL, FDX, M, CVX, COST, CTVA, DOW, PTON, ARKK, EPD, DUK, DD, IBB, ED, KO, CVS, BIIB, AJG, TQQQ, AMGN, MO, VIG, ADC, T, AES, LOW, PEP, QCOM, INTC, TRV, TTWO, TEF, UNP, MTCH, WAB, WMT, MRO, WIT, DFCO, MA, HD, TWO, V, HSY, TWTR, AAL, NEWR, Reduced Positions: IEMG, SHOP, IWD, AMZN, DIS, ADSK, GWX, ROK, DSI, HYD, SCHW, NFLX, NVS, VTI, VEA, WY, ITOT, FB, PG, SBUX, WFC, TDIV, SQ, YETI, BNDX, PXF, VWO, PFF, IDV, MCD, BMY, XOM, BP, NEE, CCI, ITM, CSCO, IAU, C, DXC, BMRN, D, BND, OTIS, CARR, BYND, ALC, BA, PRSP, IWM, NOBL, BAC, SCHF, SDY, SHM, SHY, AVB, AMT, VEU, VONG, AEP, A, UNH, MCHP, NKE, NSC, LMT, ORI, PFE, LIN, KMB, JPM, SWKS, IBM, TJX, UDR, RTX, ECL, HON, HPQ, GE, ZBH, BR, BX, AVGO, ABBV, KEYS, HPE, ESS, MFGP, MRK,

IEMG, SHOP, IWD, AMZN, DIS, ADSK, GWX, ROK, DSI, HYD, SCHW, NFLX, NVS, VTI, VEA, WY, ITOT, FB, PG, SBUX, WFC, TDIV, SQ, YETI, BNDX, PXF, VWO, PFF, IDV, MCD, BMY, XOM, BP, NEE, CCI, ITM, CSCO, IAU, C, DXC, BMRN, D, BND, OTIS, CARR, BYND, ALC, BA, PRSP, IWM, NOBL, BAC, SCHF, SDY, SHM, SHY, AVB, AMT, VEU, VONG, AEP, A, UNH, MCHP, NKE, NSC, LMT, ORI, PFE, LIN, KMB, JPM, SWKS, IBM, TJX, UDR, RTX, ECL, HON, HPQ, GE, ZBH, BR, BX, AVGO, ABBV, KEYS, HPE, ESS, MFGP, MRK, Sold Out: ETSY, RYT, HDV, IGSB, NSRGY, PHYS, SAENF, MJNA, KMI, NXTD, SYF, QSR, 74HA, MMNFF, AMLP, IGIB, LQD, MTOR, NCB, VIA, BME, WSO, SO, SIRI, SBAC, PAYX, PCG, NEBLQ, HRL, FE, CME, CCL,

For the details of Private Ocean, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+ocean%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 952,715 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.44% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 1,308,574 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 615,813 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.84% Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) - 1,466,055 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 531,006 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.85%

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $116.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2279.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.82 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $142.71. The stock is now traded at around $139.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $67.26 and $73.23, with an estimated average price of $70.53. The stock is now traded at around $74.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $70.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2476.60%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 136,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 531,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 891,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 292,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc by 895.68%. The purchase prices were between $10.81 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $12.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.