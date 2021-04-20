Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA

Investment company Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Equinox Gold Corp, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 632 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DBC, RSVAU, FXC, FXA, ACIC, NSTG, PACB, DNMR, CMLF, MINT, FLOT, FLRN, ANET, AGG, SABR, AVLR, LYFT, RJA, DCT, RNG, TTD, FOUR, VOD, ABNB, BUD, CDAY, CCIV, IT, ICLR, PHO, SLV, SHYG, NTCO, SKLZ, TDY, TGS, OIH, XPEV, ZM, DDD, FDMT, GOLF, ALGS, ALLK, APO, APAM, AZPN, ATRI, ACB, ATHM, BCYC, BHVN, BCX, CHKP, CME, DHI, ERX, DCI, EME, EPIX, JETS, FDS, FHB, FVRR, FCN, FUBO, GGG, GSAH, HUBS, HUN, EWU, KALV, LBRDK, MANH, MC, EDU, NKLA, NOK, OPEN, PDD, PPG, PRAX, PSMT, PRI, RL, ROLL, RLI, SAP, SSD, AOS, IPOE, SEDG, SHC, SUI, TTC, WD5A, TRV, TCOM, UL, VGAC, VOLT, VNT, WSO, WTS, ZBH,
- Added Positions: SPY, MCHI, XLC, AAXJ, XLK, QQQ, IEMG, XLY, VB, AMZN, AAPL, ARKW, ARKK, BRK.A, XLV, XLE, XLF, BRK.B, VTV, XLI, XLB, ARKG, PBW, VRP, PCY, LQD, SCHD, ADSK, V, JPM, XLP, BABA, GOOGL, GS, HYG, MKTX, PAYC, T, BP, COST, PFF, MA, TSN, ABT, ACN, ADBE, ALGN, GOOG, AYX, PLAN, AON, AMAT, BXP, CL, DAL, ENPH, GM, GGAL, HD, JNJ, LVS, LLY, MDT, MRK, MU, NFLX, NEE, NKE, NCLH, NXPI, REGN, RCL, CRM, NOW, SBUX, TER, TT, TFC, TWLO, UNH, HEDJ, ZTS, ABBV, ACAD, ACCD, ADPT, AMD, AIG, AMT, ARGX, ASND, AZN, BKR, BAC, BX, BAH, BTI, AVGO, BR, CRDF, CG, CMG, KO, CMCSA, XRAY, DXCM, DIS, DG, DUK, ECL, EW, EQIX, EXPD, XOM, FRC, GILD, GTE, HRMY, HGV, HON, HUM, ILMN, INSM, ISRG, ITA, KNSL, EL, LIN, MET, MDLZ, MSCI, NTRA, ORCL, PAGS, PLTR, PFE, PHAT, PM, BOND, PFG, PG, PGR, RTX, RGEN, SRPT, XLU, MCRB, SHW, SHOP, SPR, STE, SYY, TSM, TFX, TEF, TXN, TD, UBER, ULTA, UPS, VZ, VRTX, VMC, WMT, WM, WMB,
- Reduced Positions: FCX, HEZU, NEM, GLD, CCL, BSV, OXY, FB, QCOM, SQ, PYPL, IAU, FLT, MCHP, TSLA, VOO, CPA, IVE, OLN, VYM, EMB, ALXN, PTON, PEP, PBR, LULU, NVDA, RYTM, RPRX, SPGI, SAGE, SLQT, SIVB, SYF, TMO, TJX, VDE, VIAC, VTRS, GPS, APD, FOLD, BAX, BMRN, BSX, BMY, CTLT, CSCO, COLL, DKNG, ELAN, FATE, NVS, GE, GBT, GDRX, HZNP, ICUI, ITW, JAZZ, KHC, XLRN, MTB, MRTX, NBIX,
- Sold Out: SQM, EQX, AEM, FNV, GOLD, AGQ, AAL, WYNN, PINS, ZEN, FEZ, CRWD, DDOG, SPHD, JMIA, LMND, GWPH, DOCU, VCIT, ROKU, TSE, WRK, VIRT, TRU, TIF, ZS, SPLK, SNOW, SNAP, SGT, PLUG, ODT, OSB, MRVL, DT, CSGP,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 94,811 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.90%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 277,036 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 144,346 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 86,051 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72%
- Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 213,395 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.56%
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 666,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVAU)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $17.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust. The purchase prices were between $76.44 and $79.16, with an estimated average price of $77.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 43,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. The purchase prices were between $75.44 and $79.34, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 43,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atlas Crest Investment Corp (ACIC)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 233,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.38 and $82.96, with an estimated average price of $70.39. The stock is now traded at around $68.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $412.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 94,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 144.96%. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $81.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 124,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 213,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $93.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 124,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.70%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 64,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 44,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $49.79 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $54.83.Sold Out: Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equinox Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $9.25.Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Silver (AGQ)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Silver. The sale prices were between $39.63 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $48.48.
