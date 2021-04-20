Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA

Investment company Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Equinox Gold Corp, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 632 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 94,811 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.90% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 277,036 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 144,346 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 86,051 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 213,395 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.56%

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 666,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $17.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust. The purchase prices were between $76.44 and $79.16, with an estimated average price of $77.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 43,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. The purchase prices were between $75.44 and $79.34, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 43,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 233,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.38 and $82.96, with an estimated average price of $70.39. The stock is now traded at around $68.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $412.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 94,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 144.96%. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $81.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 124,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 213,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $93.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 124,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.70%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 64,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 44,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $49.79 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $54.83.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equinox Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $9.25.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Silver. The sale prices were between $39.63 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $48.48.