Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells Telephone and Data Systems Inc, AAR Corp, WW International Inc

Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Eidelman Virant Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Ford Motor Co, Booking Holdings Inc, Asana Inc, sells Telephone and Data Systems Inc, AAR Corp, WW International Inc, Reading International Inc, Red Lion Hotels Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eidelman Virant Capital. As of 2021Q1, Eidelman Virant Capital owns 158 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FDP, BKNG, ASAN, DPZ, MSGE, MVBF, TSQ, VZ, BDC, CRM, PTON, CZWI, SIMO, TEVA, AMTBB, CTLP, RIVE, SMSI, FNWB, CMP, QCOM, XOM, QQQ, SCHA, IJR, XLF, ACBI, ZTS, TGT, AIG, AFI, TNK, HIMX, MTG, DMLP, FNHC,

FDP, BKNG, ASAN, DPZ, MSGE, MVBF, TSQ, VZ, BDC, CRM, PTON, CZWI, SIMO, TEVA, AMTBB, CTLP, RIVE, SMSI, FNWB, CMP, QCOM, XOM, QQQ, SCHA, IJR, XLF, ACBI, ZTS, TGT, AIG, AFI, TNK, HIMX, MTG, DMLP, FNHC, Added Positions: BMY, F, LSXMA, MANU, SPYX, WMG, LXU, BOX, UPS, SATS, CHTR, SCHE, DIS, PYPL, ARCH, H, STZ, SUP, DVD, VOE, GLD, VOT, WMT, CXW, UNH, VBR, BHLB,

BMY, F, LSXMA, MANU, SPYX, WMG, LXU, BOX, UPS, SATS, CHTR, SCHE, DIS, PYPL, ARCH, H, STZ, SUP, DVD, VOE, GLD, VOT, WMT, CXW, UNH, VBR, BHLB, Reduced Positions: TDS, AIR, RDI, GOOGL, SCHD, MSGS, WM, DISH, KSU, CVS, NFLX, SFIX, FWONA, MSFT, QMCO, AAPL, ALLY, MU, GOOG, NVDA, NEM, WHLR, HBNC, NAVI, CCI, TBBK, SONY, EAF, NDLS, SBUX, TDW, LEN.B, CHDN, CWBC, USAP, HCHC, SCHO, KINS, FEI, AAIC, FBIZ, PFE, SPOT, SCHF, SCHZ, JNJ, CVLY, SBCF, CAT, SCHX, BRG, AMPY,

TDS, AIR, RDI, GOOGL, SCHD, MSGS, WM, DISH, KSU, CVS, NFLX, SFIX, FWONA, MSFT, QMCO, AAPL, ALLY, MU, GOOG, NVDA, NEM, WHLR, HBNC, NAVI, CCI, TBBK, SONY, EAF, NDLS, SBUX, TDW, LEN.B, CHDN, CWBC, USAP, HCHC, SCHO, KINS, FEI, AAIC, FBIZ, PFE, SPOT, SCHF, SCHZ, JNJ, CVLY, SBCF, CAT, SCHX, BRG, AMPY, Sold Out: WW, RLH, CL, HD, ULH, LGF.A, WRK, AZEK, SMG, ON, ACAM, NLOK, SPMD, CONXU, CAG, FDX, RWT, RVSB, INT, LFAC, ESXB, BW, BANR, PEBO, RVNC, TLT, WHLRD.PFD, KSS, NXRT, OSBC, ACTG, MRO, FMNB, M, SGAM, EVGN, ACR, PNNT, ASUR, STXS, HMHC, LOV,

For the details of Eidelman Virant Capital's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eidelman+virant+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,170 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,061 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS) - 372,450 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,670 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 72,275 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.87%

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 142,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2345.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 85,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $398.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $85.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 23,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in MVB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $27.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 45,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1129.66%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 94,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 2391.83%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 320,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.81%. The purchase prices were between $39.88 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $43.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 78,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Manchester United PLC by 823.40%. The purchase prices were between $14.41 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 92,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 154.73%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 39.40%. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 94,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in WW International Inc. The sale prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $24.01.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.99.