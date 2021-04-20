>
Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc Buys Heico Corp, Autodesk Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Merck Inc, Tiffany

April 20, 2021 | About: ADSK -1.32% HEI -0.81% RTX -1.91% MRK +1.17% TIF +0%

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Heico Corp, Autodesk Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Merck Inc, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $810 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARMSTRONG HENRY H ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armstrong+henry+h+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARMSTRONG HENRY H ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 848,427 shares, 24.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 357 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 362,757 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 424,303 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 418,651 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: Heico Corp (HEI)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.13 and $138.78, with an estimated average price of $128.49. The stock is now traded at around $132.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 31.95%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $286.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARMSTRONG HENRY H ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

