Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc Buys General Dynamics Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Marcus Corp, PetMed Express Inc

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys General Dynamics Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Chevron Corp, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Marcus Corp, PetMed Express Inc, Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Cubic Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 103 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WEYS, PESI, ELMD, REGI, XLP,
- Added Positions: GD, WPC, HPQ, CCI, USB, PAYX, CVX, MRK, CSCO, TGT, T, MCD, EMR, ENB, DUK, KO, WM, MO, JNJ, GIS, GILD, NTRS, PFE, PRU, SO, PM, VZ, LMT, UPS, KMB, XOM, IBM, PPL, IPG, DLR, UTMD, JJSF, BCPC, SOI, CSWI, PGC, COHU, POWL, CCMP, RES, SAFM, SSD, BHB, RGR, ATLO, TCBI, BMI, KE, NCBS, ONB, ATRI, ASTE, EBMT, APOG, WMK, MYRG, MRTN, GVA, HWKN, GABC, HIFS, HOFT, ICUI, IIIN, FLO, JOUT, FSTR, FLIC, MHO, PKE, DRQ, MMSI, MLR, MCRI, NHC, NPK, NTGR, DIOD, NWPX, ODC, GRC, OTTR,
- Reduced Positions: IWD, PG, MCS, CALM, CUB, LDL, MKSI, MSA,
- Sold Out: PETS, ESP, VTRS,
These are the top 5 holdings of MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 218,046 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.69%
- HP Inc (HPQ) - 359,573 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.65%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 64,914 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.22%
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 111,377 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.51%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 74,792 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Weyco Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.78 and $24.02, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (PESI)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.76 and $7.9, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Electromed Inc (ELMD)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Electromed Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 542 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 80.16%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 46,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 50.01%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 118,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 85,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 258,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 133,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 118,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PetMed Express Inc. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $34.82.Sold Out: Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp (ESP)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $18.46.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.
