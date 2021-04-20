>
Articles 

Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, Microsoft Corp, FTI Consulting Inc

April 20, 2021 | About: ABBV +0.39% MSFT -0.19% FCN +0.25% KDP +0.11%

Investment company Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Microsoft Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/citadel+investment+advisory%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 117,612 shares, 20.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  2. Markel Corp (MKL) - 14,273 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  3. Imperial Metals Corp (IPMLF) - 1,846,272 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,069 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 27,399 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $145.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 177.91%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $109.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 17,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 16,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.



