Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, Microsoft Corp, FTI Consulting Inc

Investment company Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Microsoft Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FCN, KDP,
- Added Positions: ABBV, MSFT, JNJ, LBTYA,
- Reduced Positions: FUN, CI, FISV, MA, SEIC, KHC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 117,612 shares, 20.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 14,273 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Imperial Metals Corp (IPMLF) - 1,846,272 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,069 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 27,399 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $145.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 177.91%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $109.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 17,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 16,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.. Also check out:
