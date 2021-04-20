ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate WBS, AMRB, MRLN, BANC, BXS; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive Webster Financial stock in connection with the merger. Following the closing of the transaction, Webster Financial shareholders will own approximately 50.4% of the combined company. If you are a Webster Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bank of Marin Bancorp. In connection with the merger, American River shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.575 shares of Bank of Marin common stock for each share of American River common stock outstanding. If you are an American River shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to HPS Investment Partners LLC for $23.50 per share. If you are a Marlin Business shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Under the terms of the agreement, Pacific Mercantile shareholders will receive 0.5 shares of Banc of California common stock for each share of Pacific Mercantile common stock they own. If you are a Banc of California shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cadence Bancorporation. Upon completion of the merger, BancorpSouth shareholders will own approximately 55% of the combined company. If you are a BancorpSouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-halper-sadeh-llp-continues-to-investigate-wbs-amrb-mrln-banc-bxs-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301273215.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP