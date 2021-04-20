Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $166.44 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $62.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $156.780000 with and P/S ratio of 76.99.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $166.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.8% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $156.39. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $140.91. The price of the stock has increased by 11.26% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $132.27. The price of the stock has increased by 18.53% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $129.77. The price of the stock has increased by 20.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $163.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.85% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $166.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.65% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $146.62. The price of the stock has increased by 6.93% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $145.58. The price of the stock has increased by 7.69% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $142.46. The price of the stock has increased by 10.05% since.

